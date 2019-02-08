The 3 best dramas screening around New Rochelle this week

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Saturday, Feb. 16.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, February 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's screening at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Thursday, Feb. 14.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. It received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Rami Malek.
Unusually, the public reception has outpaced the site's lukewarm critical consensus: "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Saturday, Feb. 16.
