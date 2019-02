The 4 best movies screening around New York City this week

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Free Solo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around New York City.Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)---Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has gotten stellar reviews since its release on October 19. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit,proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."It's screening at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Thursday, February 14 and Roxy Cinema Tribeca (2 Ave. of The Americas) through Sunday, February 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has proven to be a critical darling since its release on June 29. The site's critical consensus has it that "takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square West) on Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has gotten stellar reviews since its release on September 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."You can catch it at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13; AMC Kips Bay 15 (570 Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13; City Cinemas East 86th Street (210 E. 86th St.) through Friday, February 8; and AMC Lincoln Square 13 (1998 Broadway) through Tuesday, February 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has been a must-watch since its release on December 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 (2210 Bartow Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13; Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX (247 W. 42nd St.) through Wednesday, February 13; Concourse Plaza Multiplex (214 E. 161st St.) through Thursday, February 7; and College Point Multiplex Cinemas (2855 Ulmer St.) through Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets