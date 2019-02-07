The 4 best movies screening around New York City this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Can You Ever Forgive Me? has gotten stellar reviews since its release on October 19. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, Can You Ever Forgive Me? proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
It's screening at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Thursday, February 14 and Roxy Cinema Tribeca (2 Ave. of The Americas) through Sunday, February 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors?
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Won't You Be My Neighbor? has proven to be a critical darling since its release on June 29. The site's critical consensus has it that "Won't You Be My Neighbor? takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."
Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square West) on Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Free Solo has gotten stellar reviews since its release on September 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "Free Solo depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
You can catch it at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13; AMC Kips Bay 15 (570 Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13; City Cinemas East 86th Street (210 E. 86th St.) through Friday, February 8; and AMC Lincoln Square 13 (1998 Broadway) through Tuesday, February 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been a must-watch since its release on December 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 (2210 Bartow Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13; Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX (247 W. 42nd St.) through Wednesday, February 13; Concourse Plaza Multiplex (214 E. 161st St.) through Thursday, February 7; and College Point Multiplex Cinemas (2855 Ulmer St.) through Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.