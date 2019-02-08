The 5 best dramas screening around New York City this week

Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release on Oct. 19. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
It's playing at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Thursday, Feb. 14, and Roxy Cinema Tribeca (2 Ave. of The Americas) from Saturday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The consensus: "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The film and its cast members have earned multiple Oscar nods, including best picture, best actress and best supporting.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC 19th St. East 6 (890 Broadway) through Wednesday, Feb. 13; Williamsburg Cinemas (217 Grand St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12; Cinepolis Chelsea (260 W. 23rd St.) through Monday, Feb. 11; and City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida -- a formidable double act in their own right -- the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28. The site's critical consensus states, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
See it at Angelika Film Center & Cafe (18 W. Houston St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13; Kew Gardens Cinemas (81-05 Lefferts Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 14; and City Cinemas Beekman Theatre (1271 Second Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released widely on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus: "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller --- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's playing at AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 (2210 Bartow Ave.) and Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX (247 W. 42nd St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12; and Concourse Plaza Multiplex (214 E. 161st St.) and College Point Multiplex Cinemas (2855 Ulmer St.) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Do the Right Thing
On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.
With a critical approval rating of 90 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '80s throwback has a strong following. According to the site's critical consensus, "Smart, vibrant, and urgent without being didactic, 'Do the Right Thing' is one of Spike Lee's most fully realized efforts -- and one of the most important films of the 1980s."
Dive into it at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
