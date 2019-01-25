The 5 best movies screening around New Rochelle this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec.14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
You can catch it at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
In Colorado Springs in the late 70s, Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has become a favorite since its release on Aug. 10, with a consensus that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
The film is nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, as well as Best Director for Spike Lee. It's playing at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) on Friday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
This film has been nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. It's playing at City Center 15: Cinema De Lux ( 19 Mamaroneck Ave.) through Saturday, Jan. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. According to the site's critical consensus, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.