'The Art of Racing in the Rain' celebrates people's love for dogs

In the new movie "The Art of Racing in the Rain," Milo Ventimiglia plays a race car driver who adopts a dog he names Enzo after legendary car maker Enzo Ferrari. Amanda Seyfried co-stars in the film, which takes place over several years. No matter what's going on, Enzo is always there for his humans. This emotional story is told from the dog's perspective.

"It just kind of all ties together, this perfect mix of love and hope and the hard times and everything you just experience in life," said Ventimiglia.

"You go through the extremes on both ends, that's the whole point," said Seyfried. "It has everything you want, I want, to see in a movie."

The film is about life - and sometimes life is difficult and messy, joyous and sad.

"I think the heart of the film is still very present--what was in the book," said Ventimiglia. "There was just a bit of magic that was happening on set and I think that shows on screen."

"The Art of Racing in the Rain" is rated PG and is in theaters Friday, Aug. 9.
