'The Bachelor' Peter breaks up with strangers at LA's Grove in Jimmy Kimmel segment - video

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Breaking up is hard to do.

That's especially true if you're "The Bachelor."

But practice makes perfect. So Jimmy Kimmel sent the current bachelor, Peter Weber, to The Grove in Los Angeles for some rapid-fire breakups.

In the segment, Weber rides down the escalator with complete strangers and gives them his best breakup speech.

"I never felt so close to someone before," he says to one woman, who is apparently creeped out and walks away quickly.

"I just feel like we shared so much in these last three seconds," he tells another woman. "It's been an amazing journey for me. But I think I have to let you go now."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights on ABC and on the ABC app at 11:35 p.m.
