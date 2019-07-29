'The Bachelorette' Hannah prepares hand out final rose in big finale

NEW YORK -- "The Bachelorette" has narrowed the field to three potential husbands, but it's a fourth guy who's causing all the controversy. He's the least popular among the men, who have called Luke "crazy" on more than one occasion!"I have three amazing guys," says Hannah Brown, "I have Peter, Tyler, and Jed." It was Jed who confronted her about the fourth guy saying that he didn't, "fully understand how you can be as amazing as you are and even consider someone like him."Luke is this season's designated bad guy with some of the other men telling him, "You're violent. You're aggressive. You are a psychopath!" Yet, "The Bachelorette" seemed drawn to him until two weeks ago when he expressed his concerns she might be sleeping with his rivals. "You don't own me," Hannah reminded him, "you don't get to decide what I can and can't do."She sent him packing telling Luke, "I've finally gotten clarity on you, and I do not want you to be my husband." At the limo, the thought of her having sex with other contestants still didn't sit right with him. That's when Hannah sent him on his way with the memorable line, "I have had sex. And, Jesus still loves me."Luke wouldn't take "no" for an answer, and confessed, "I still love her, and I'm not through. This isn't over for me." When he showed up at the rose ceremony, it didn't go well. "Why are you here?" she inquired before dismissing himtelling Luke, "you're so narcissistic: it's always about 'my this,' 'my that.'"The audience watching "The Men Tell All" cheered Hannah for being so firm. In an interview after taping ended, but before the season aired, Hannah told me "I know I'm worthy and I know I'm smart." She revealed her sense of self came only after a battle with anxiety and self-doubt as a teenager, "And it took me a while to take everything out that gave me doubts and fears about myself."That process continued on "The Bachelorette," "I really feel this whole journey was so empowering for me," Hannah said, "to become who I really am, and that's worthy and that's enough."Is Hannah engaged? She wouldn't say, and we'll all have to wait until Tuesday night to find out because "The Bachelorette" finale will be shown in two parts.