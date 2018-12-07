The best activity deals for families in Yonkers this week

Up to 92% off kids MMA classes at Animals MMA

Up to 62% off scavenger challenge from Zombie Scavengers

20% off single-day admission at Legoland Discovery Center

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From deeply discounted MMA classes for children to 20 percent off admission to a Lego-filled playground, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Sign your children to learn up about discipline and martial arts technique at Animals MMA. A pack of 10 or 20 classes teaches the basics of MMA, and comes with one private lesson and a free T-shirt.Animals MMA, 16 Tuckahoe Road$18-$32Draft a team and search the city in a quest to survive a zombie apocalypse. Teams can use their smartphones to scour the city, complete challenges and answer trivia questions in an attempt to stay alive.41 Dock St.$14-$34Enjoy Legoland, the indoor amusement center featuring a Lego playground with millions of Legos, rides, movies, a car track and more. Discounted entry includes access to all activities, rides and exhibits.Legoland Discovery Center, 39 Fitzgerald St.$23.95