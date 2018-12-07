ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best activity deals for families in Yonkers this week

Photo: Rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From deeply discounted MMA classes for children to 20 percent off admission to a Lego-filled playground, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Up to 92% off kids MMA classes at Animals MMA





Sign your children to learn up about discipline and martial arts technique at Animals MMA. A pack of 10 or 20 classes teaches the basics of MMA, and comes with one private lesson and a free T-shirt.

Where: Animals MMA, 16 Tuckahoe Road
Price: $18-$32
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 62% off scavenger challenge from Zombie Scavengers





Draft a team and search the city in a quest to survive a zombie apocalypse. Teams can use their smartphones to scour the city, complete challenges and answer trivia questions in an attempt to stay alive.

Where: 41 Dock St.
Price: $14-$34
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

20% off single-day admission at Legoland Discovery Center





Enjoy Legoland, the indoor amusement center featuring a Lego playground with millions of Legos, rides, movies, a car track and more. Discounted entry includes access to all activities, rides and exhibits.

Where: Legoland Discovery Center, 39 Fitzgerald St.
Price: $23.95
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
