The best activity deals for families in Yonkers this week

From deeply discounted MMA classes for children to 20 percent off admission to a Lego-filled playground, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Up to 92% off kids MMA classes at Animals MMA
Sign your children to learn up about discipline and martial arts technique at Animals MMA. A pack of 10 or 20 classes teaches the basics of MMA, and comes with one private lesson and a free T-shirt.
Where: Animals MMA, 16 Tuckahoe Road
Price: $18-$32
Up to 62% off scavenger challenge from Zombie Scavengers
Draft a team and search the city in a quest to survive a zombie apocalypse. Teams can use their smartphones to scour the city, complete challenges and answer trivia questions in an attempt to stay alive.
Where: 41 Dock St.
Price: $14-$34
20% off single-day admission at Legoland Discovery Center
Enjoy Legoland, the indoor amusement center featuring a Lego playground with millions of Legos, rides, movies, a car track and more. Discounted entry includes access to all activities, rides and exhibits.
Where: Legoland Discovery Center, 39 Fitzgerald St.
Price: $23.95
