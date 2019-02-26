ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best blues and jazz events in New York City this week

Ella Fitzgerald. | Photo: William P. Gottlieb/Public Domain/Wikipedia

By Hoodline
Looking to mellow out to some jazz and blues? From a salute to black women of jazz to a Sunday jam session, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for jazz enthusiasts and newbies alike.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Black Women in Jazz at The Graduate Center





Thursday evening, join vocalist Emilie Surtees at The Graduate Center at CUNY for a night honoring three black jazz artists: Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James and Sarah Vaughan.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Graduate Center, CUNY, 365 Fifth Ave., Elebash Recital Hall
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jazz Musicians & The Great Migration at The Black Spectrum Theatre





Also this Thursday, close out Black History Month with the show "Jazz Musicians & The Great Migration," hosted by the Macon B. Allen Black Bar Association, at The Black Spectrum Theatre.

When: Thursday, February 28, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Black Spectrum Theatre, 177-01 Baisely Blvd.
Price: $0-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

First Sunday Jam Session with David Durrah at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem





And Sunday, jazz musicians of all ages are encouraged to head to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem for a jazzy jam session with jazz and blues icon David Durrah. Even if you don't play an instrument, you're welcome to stop by for a listen.

When: Sunday, March 3, 2-4 p.m.
Where: National Jazz Museum in Harlem, 58 W. 129th St.
Price: $10 donation
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best performing and visual arts events in New York City this week
Family and learning events worth seeking out in New York City this week
Whiskey, more whiskey and bottomless brunch: 4 delicious events in NYC this week
3 absolutely free science events worth seeking out in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-classmate guilty of all counts in NJ murder of Sarah Stern
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Meet NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neil
NJ officer suspended following deadly police shooting
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Show More
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Family of man killed by sanitation truck files $15M lawsuit
Man gets 17 years in NYC acid attack, part of cover-up
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
More News