The best blues and jazz events in New York City this week

---
Black Women in Jazz at The Graduate Center
Thursday evening, join vocalist Emilie Surtees at The Graduate Center at CUNY for a night honoring three black jazz artists: Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James and Sarah Vaughan.
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Graduate Center, CUNY, 365 Fifth Ave., Elebash Recital Hall
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jazz Musicians & The Great Migration at The Black Spectrum Theatre
Also this Thursday, close out Black History Month with the show "Jazz Musicians & The Great Migration," hosted by the Macon B. Allen Black Bar Association, at The Black Spectrum Theatre.
When: Thursday, February 28, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Black Spectrum Theatre, 177-01 Baisely Blvd.
Price: $0-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
First Sunday Jam Session with David Durrah at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem
And Sunday, jazz musicians of all ages are encouraged to head to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem for a jazzy jam session with jazz and blues icon David Durrah. Even if you don't play an instrument, you're welcome to stop by for a listen.
When: Sunday, March 3, 2-4 p.m.
Where: National Jazz Museum in Harlem, 58 W. 129th St.
Price: $10 donation
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets