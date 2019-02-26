The best blues and jazz events in New York City this week

Black Women in Jazz at The Graduate Center

Jazz Musicians & The Great Migration at The Black Spectrum Theatre

First Sunday Jam Session with David Durrah at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem

Looking to mellow out to some jazz and blues? From a salute to black women of jazz to a Sunday jam session, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for jazz enthusiasts and newbies alike.---Thursday evening, join vocalist Emilie Surtees at The Graduate Center at CUNY for a night honoring three black jazz artists: Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James and Sarah Vaughan.Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.The Graduate Center, CUNY, 365 Fifth Ave., Elebash Recital HallFreeAlso this Thursday, close out Black History Month with the show "Jazz Musicians & The Great Migration," hosted by the Macon B. Allen Black Bar Association, at The Black Spectrum Theatre.Thursday, February 28, 6:30-9 p.m.The Black Spectrum Theatre, 177-01 Baisely Blvd.$0-$25And Sunday, jazz musicians of all ages are encouraged to head to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem for a jazzy jam session with jazz and blues icon David Durrah. Even if you don't play an instrument, you're welcome to stop by for a listen.Sunday, March 3, 2-4 p.m.National Jazz Museum in Harlem, 58 W. 129th St.$10 donation