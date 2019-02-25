ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best charity events in New York City this week

Photo: Nathan Lemon/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From a benefit honoring after-school teachers to a fundraiser collecting socks for those in need, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

PASEsetter Awards Benefit Afterparty





Celebrate New York City's after-school teachers at an after party for the PASEsetter Awards Benefit, featuring an open bar, desserts, a raffle and more. The Partnership for After School Education works to improve after-school programs for children and teens living in poverty.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 9-11:30 p.m.
Where: Cipriani, 110 E. 42nd St.
Price: $40-$55
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Kellie Duggan Foundation FUNdraiser





Join The Kellie Duggan Foundation for a lively fundraiser featuring an open bar, dinner, music, dancing, raffle prizes and more. Named in honor of Kellie Duggan, who lost her life battling the condition, the foundation works to continue her passions, including nurturing youth and vulnerable populations, comforting the sick and their families, and much more.

When: Saturday, March 2, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Public House, 140 E. 41st St.
Price: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sock Madness





Last but not least, Knock Knock Give a Sock hosts its annual fundraiser, Sock Madness, this Saturday night. Attendees are encouraged to donate socks for those in need, and enjoy live DJ sets, dancing, an open bar and more through the night.

When: Saturday, March 2, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Ainsworth, 122 W. 26th St.
Price: $50-$65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
PHOTOS: Oscars after-party looks
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
More News