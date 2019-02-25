The best charity events in New York City this week

PASEsetter Awards Benefit Afterparty

The Kellie Duggan Foundation FUNdraiser

Sock Madness

Looking to make a difference this week?From a benefit honoring after-school teachers to a fundraiser collecting socks for those in need, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Celebrate New York City's after-school teachers at an after party for the PASEsetter Awards Benefit, featuring an open bar, desserts, a raffle and more. The Partnership for After School Education works to improve after-school programs for children and teens living in poverty.Tuesday, Feb. 26, 9-11:30 p.m.Cipriani, 110 E. 42nd St.$40-$55Join The Kellie Duggan Foundation for a lively fundraiser featuring an open bar, dinner, music, dancing, raffle prizes and more. Named in honor of Kellie Duggan, who lost her life battling the condition, the foundation works to continue her passions, including nurturing youth and vulnerable populations, comforting the sick and their families, and much more.Saturday, March 2, 4-7 p.m.Public House, 140 E. 41st St.$50Last but not least, Knock Knock Give a Sock hosts its annual fundraiser, Sock Madness, this Saturday night. Attendees are encouraged to donate socks for those in need, and enjoy live DJ sets, dancing, an open bar and more through the night.Saturday, March 2, 9:30 p.m.The Ainsworth, 122 W. 26th St.$50-$65