The best charity events in New York City this week

From a benefit honoring after-school teachers to a fundraiser collecting socks for those in need, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
PASEsetter Awards Benefit Afterparty
Celebrate New York City's after-school teachers at an after party for the PASEsetter Awards Benefit, featuring an open bar, desserts, a raffle and more. The Partnership for After School Education works to improve after-school programs for children and teens living in poverty.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 9-11:30 p.m.
Where: Cipriani, 110 E. 42nd St.
Price: $40-$55
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Kellie Duggan Foundation FUNdraiser
Join The Kellie Duggan Foundation for a lively fundraiser featuring an open bar, dinner, music, dancing, raffle prizes and more. Named in honor of Kellie Duggan, who lost her life battling the condition, the foundation works to continue her passions, including nurturing youth and vulnerable populations, comforting the sick and their families, and much more.
When: Saturday, March 2, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Public House, 140 E. 41st St.
Price: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sock Madness
Last but not least, Knock Knock Give a Sock hosts its annual fundraiser, Sock Madness, this Saturday night. Attendees are encouraged to donate socks for those in need, and enjoy live DJ sets, dancing, an open bar and more through the night.
When: Saturday, March 2, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Ainsworth, 122 W. 26th St.
Price: $50-$65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets