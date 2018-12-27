ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best comedy events in New York City this week

Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from drinking games to theatrical comedy.
---

'Planet Earth' Drinking Game





On Saturday, head over to Caveat for a Planet Earth Drinking Game. Play games, win prizes and drink, of course, every time they show time-lapsed footage. The theme this time is Islands. This event is for those 21 and older only.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 9-11:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

'TV Dinner'





Enjoy a free sketch comedy show at The Brick Theater. Performers rotate weekly and they have appeared on shows, such as "Saturday Night Live," "Portlandia" and more.
When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Improv Movie Parodies





On Sunday, offer suggestions to an improv comedy troupe and they will make a movie out of them. You might even make an appearance if you're celebrating a special event.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 31% off theatrical comedy





In "Shut Up, Sit Down & Eat" four Italian-Americans are left to sort out their issues on their own when their therapist doesn't show for their group session. The play has earned a "Best Unique Theatrical Experience" nomination from the Off-Broadway Alliance. This deal from Groupon lets you score tickets for 31 percent off. There is a one-drink minimum.

Where: 318 W. 53rd St., Hell's Kitchen
Price: $24 (31 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Stand Up NY - Up to 80% off





Comedians who have appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and BET perform stand-up routines at Stand Up NY. This Groupon deal gets you an 80-percent discount on general admission tickets for two, plus two shots.

Where: 236 W. 78th St., Upper West Side
Price: $10 (80-percent discount off regular price); other options available

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
