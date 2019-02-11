The best comedy events in New York City this week

Sketch Block

An Evening With Ronny Chieng & Dulce Sloan

The Movies-Improvised!

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, fromto---is a comedy show where one guest comedian hosts and three other guest comedians give performances. Drinks are available for purchase.Wednesday, Feb. 13, 9 p.m.Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place$10For the first time, Ronny Chieng and Dulce Sloan will be performing a comedy show together. Chieng can be seen onand Sloan can be found on Comedy Central's, as well as onThursday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.Schimmel Center at Pace University, 3 Spruce St.$15.60This improvisational comedy show will take suggestions from the audience on creating a movie. The improv stars will perform the suggested movie, while adding in their own on-the-spot comedy.Sunday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.$7