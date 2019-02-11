ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best comedy events in New York City this week

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from Sketch Block to The Movies--Improvised.
---

Sketch Block



Sketch Block is a comedy show where one guest comedian hosts and three other guest comedians give performances. Drinks are available for purchase.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 9 p.m.
Where: Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Evening With Ronny Chieng & Dulce Sloan





For the first time, Ronny Chieng and Dulce Sloan will be performing a comedy show together. Chieng can be seen on The Daily Show and Sloan can be found on Comedy Central's @midnight, as well as on Conan.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Schimmel Center at Pace University, 3 Spruce St.
Price: $15.60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Movies-Improvised!





This improvisational comedy show will take suggestions from the audience on creating a movie. The improv stars will perform the suggested movie, while adding in their own on-the-spot comedy.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
