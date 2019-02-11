The best comedy events in New York City this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from Sketch Block to The Movies--Improvised.
Sketch Block
Sketch Block is a comedy show where one guest comedian hosts and three other guest comedians give performances. Drinks are available for purchase.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 9 p.m.
Where: Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place
Price: $10
An Evening With Ronny Chieng & Dulce Sloan
For the first time, Ronny Chieng and Dulce Sloan will be performing a comedy show together. Chieng can be seen on The Daily Show and Sloan can be found on Comedy Central's @midnight, as well as on Conan.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Schimmel Center at Pace University, 3 Spruce St.
Price: $15.60
The Movies-Improvised!
This improvisational comedy show will take suggestions from the audience on creating a movie. The improv stars will perform the suggested movie, while adding in their own on-the-spot comedy.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $7
