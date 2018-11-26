The best community and culture events in New York City this week

Remembering the 70s and 80s: A Bygone Brooklyn

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a look at to insert, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---The images captured in photographer Larry Racioppo's new book,, tell the story of a gritty borough all but lost today. Racioppo is joined by two who remember: novelist andcolumnist Denis Hamill and journalist Tom Robbins of theand. Julia Van Haaften, founding curator of the New York Public Library's photography collection, joins this conversation at the Brooklyn Historical Society about a lost Brooklyn and the art of street photography.Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.$10The Brooklyn Historical Society is hosting a conversation to consider how to counteract the "mall-ification" of public space and commerce in New York City. Center for an Urban Future Executive Director Jonathan Bowles, author ofJeremiah Moss and Director of Economic Policy at the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development Lena Afridi as they discuss the topic moderated bycontributing editor Paul Goldberger.Thursday, Nov. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.$5Christmas in Richmond Town returns to New York City's most complete historic village. Visitors can take an old-fashioned carriage ride down Center Street, listen to the Bell Choir at the Historical Museum, watch the Grand Tree Lighting Ceremony and meet Santa. Shopping and storytelling will be held all day at the Courthouse, while food and drink will be available for purchase.Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.441 Clarke Ave$8 (Child); $8 (Senior/Student); $10 (Adult)