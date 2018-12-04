ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best community and culture events in New York City this week

Photo: Justin Snyder Photo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a holiday mixer for LGBTQ professionals to a discussion of black athletes' fight against racial injustice in America, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Out Professionals' Holiday Mixer





Join Out Professionals for a holiday-themed networking event this Wednesday evening. Enjoy a special holiday cocktail while socializing with members of Out Professionals and OP.LYNX -- the organization's network for women -- and other LGBTQ professionals. Admission comes with $2 off drinks and complimentary passed hors d'oeuvres. Guests can also bring a friend for free by preregistering their name while signing up.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Townhouse of New York, 236 E. 58th St.
Price: Free for OP members; $10 for the public
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Exhibition Opening: 'Lighting the World: Menorahs Around the Globe'





This Thursday, the Museum at Eldridge Street launches its new exhibition featuring the Aharon Bel Zalman collection of menorahs, the traditional holiday lamp of Hanukkah. View menorahs from 17th century Italy and 19th century North Africa, Colonial America, Israel, India, Brazil and more.

The exhibition, on view until spring 2019, is presented with Beit Hatfutsot of America and American Friends of Beit Hatfutsot

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Conversations in Black Freedom Studies: Black Politics & the Struggle for Justice in Sports





Join the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture for a free discussion on the role black athletes -- male and female -- have played in the struggle against racism and injustice in America. The discussion will feature three writers who will discuss their work:
  • Professor Randy Roberts, author of "Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X"
  • Professor Amira Rose Davis, author of the forthcoming "Can't Eat a Medal: The Lives and Labors of Black Women Athletes in the Age of Jim Crow"
  • ESPN journalist and personality Howard Bryant, author of "The Heritage: Black Athletes, A Divided America and the Politics of Patriotism"


When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
