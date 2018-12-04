The best community and culture events in New York City this week

Out Professionals' Holiday Mixer

Exhibition Opening: 'Lighting the World: Menorahs Around the Globe'

Conversations in Black Freedom Studies: Black Politics & the Struggle for Justice in Sports

Professor Randy Roberts, author of "Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X"

Professor Amira Rose Davis, author of the forthcoming "Can't Eat a Medal: The Lives and Labors of Black Women Athletes in the Age of Jim Crow"

ESPN journalist and personality Howard Bryant, author of "The Heritage: Black Athletes, A Divided America and the Politics of Patriotism"

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a holiday mixer for LGBTQ professionals to a discussion of black athletes' fight against racial injustice in America, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Join Out Professionals for a holiday-themed networking event this Wednesday evening. Enjoy a special holiday cocktail while socializing with members of Out Professionals and OP.LYNX -- the organization's network for women -- and other LGBTQ professionals. Admission comes with $2 off drinks and complimentary passed hors d'oeuvres. Guests can also bring a friend for free by preregistering their name while signing up.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.Townhouse of New York, 236 E. 58th St.Free for OP members; $10 for the publicThis Thursday, the Museum at Eldridge Street launches its new exhibition featuring the Aharon Bel Zalman collection of menorahs, the traditional holiday lamp of Hanukkah. View menorahs from 17th century Italy and 19th century North Africa, Colonial America, Israel, India, Brazil and more.The exhibition, on view until spring 2019, is presented with Beit Hatfutsot of America and American Friends of Beit HatfutsotThursday, Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St.FreeJoin the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture for a free discussion on the role black athletes -- male and female -- have played in the struggle against racism and injustice in America. The discussion will feature three writers who will discuss their work:Thursday, Dec. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.Free