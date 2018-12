The best electronic music events in New York City this week

Marc Rebillet at Avant Gardner

Cooking with Palms Trax, Honey Soundsystem, Beautiful Swimmers and more

Bedouin presents Saga: Bedouin, LUM, Zigan Aldi and Colle

Figure at Kings Hall

Nightwav - A Very Synthwave Christmas Special

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From a DJ/performance artist to a synthwave Christmas party, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---Marc Rebillet and Matt FX will perform at the Avant Gardner in Brooklyn in this 18-and-over show. Rebillet's "absurd bedroom jams are an oddball mix of music, comedy and performance art," Niall Byrne says on irishtimes.com. Intrigued?Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7-11 p.m.Lost Circus at Avant Gardner, 538 Meserole St.$20Next up, producer and DJ Jay Donaldson, also known as Palms Trax, heads up this all-night electronic extravaganza. Performances by the Beautiful Swimmers, Akua, Honey Soundsystem and Mozghan round it out.Friday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 5 a.m.Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave.$20-$25. More ticket options available.Bedouin, the Brooklyn-based production and DJ team of Rami Abousabe and Tamer Malki, presents Saga at the Avant Gardner this Saturday. The pair creates "their own idiosyncratic spell of melodies and rhythms," according to their bio on residentadvisor.com Saturday, December 15, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 6 a.m.Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Ave.$45-$50.You can catch music producer and DJ Figure at Kings Hall at another all-nighter on Saturday. Special guests include Megalodon, He$h and Laetus.Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 a.m.Kings Hall at Avant Gardner, 111 Gardner Ave.$25-$30Finally, there's a free synthwave party going down at Saint Vitus Bar on Saturday. DJs Valentine, Blk Slk and Faith In The Glitch will be featured.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 a.m.Saint Vitus Bar, 1120 Manhattan Ave.Free