The best electronic music events in New York City this week

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From a DJ/performance artist to a synthwave Christmas party, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

---

Marc Rebillet at Avant Gardner





Marc Rebillet and Matt FX will perform at the Avant Gardner in Brooklyn in this 18-and-over show. Rebillet's "absurd bedroom jams are an oddball mix of music, comedy and performance art," Niall Byrne says on irishtimes.com. Intrigued?

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Lost Circus at Avant Gardner, 538 Meserole St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cooking with Palms Trax, Honey Soundsystem, Beautiful Swimmers and more





Next up, producer and DJ Jay Donaldson, also known as Palms Trax, heads up this all-night electronic extravaganza. Performances by the Beautiful Swimmers, Akua, Honey Soundsystem and Mozghan round it out.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 5 a.m.
Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $20-$25. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bedouin presents Saga: Bedouin, LUM, Zigan Aldi and Colle





Bedouin, the Brooklyn-based production and DJ team of Rami Abousabe and Tamer Malki, presents Saga at the Avant Gardner this Saturday. The pair creates "their own idiosyncratic spell of melodies and rhythms," according to their bio on residentadvisor.com.

When: Saturday, December 15, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 6 a.m.
Where: Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Ave.
Price: $45-$50.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Figure at Kings Hall





You can catch music producer and DJ Figure at Kings Hall at another all-nighter on Saturday. Special guests include Megalodon, He$h and Laetus.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 a.m.
Where: Kings Hall at Avant Gardner, 111 Gardner Ave.
Price: $25-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nightwav - A Very Synthwave Christmas Special





Finally, there's a free synthwave party going down at Saint Vitus Bar on Saturday. DJs Valentine, Blk Slk and Faith In The Glitch will be featured.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 a.m.
Where: Saint Vitus Bar, 1120 Manhattan Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
