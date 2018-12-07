The best family and learning events in New York City this week

From a singalong with Santa and friends to solid discounts on music and physical activity sessions, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
PAUSE/PLAY: Festival of Lights at 14th Street Y
Join the Festival of Lights at the 14th Street Y this Saturday afternoon. The annual Hanukkah party will feature a show for children, jelly-filled donuts, dreidel decorating, family swim, yoga, games and a Havdallah concert.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 3-6 p.m.
Where: 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St.
Price: Free
'Santa's NYC Sing-a-Long Adventure' at Broadway Comedy Club
While rehearsing for a pre-Christmas Eve show, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves find themselves transported from the North Pole to New York City by way of a wormhole. It's your job to help their rehearsal go on by helping them find their way back home, and singing along with original and classic tunes.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $10-$25
Get 21 percent off play passes at Kidz Fun Palace
At Kidz Fun Palace, children can partake in interactive and exploratory activities throughout the brightly colored social play space. This Groupon deal lets you score two or four unlimited weekday passes for up to 33 percent off the regular price.
Where: Kidz Fun Palace, 35-38 Junction Blvd., Jackson Heights
Price: $17-$32 (up to 33 percent discount off regular price)
Score 87 percent off classes at Music for Aardvarks
Kids get to sing and dance along to age-appropriate tunes at Music for Aadvarks. Led by a passionate self-taught musician, classes feature original songs, rhythms and chants. This Groupon deal gives you three classes at a whopping 87-percent discount.
Where: Music for Aadvarks, 103 W. 73rd St., Upper West Side
Price: $14 (87 percent discount off regular price)
Enjoy up to 47 percent off at Gymboree Play and Music
Let your little play in a development-focused environment at Gymboree Play and Music for nearly 50 percent off the regular price. This Groupon deal lets you score two or four open play passes, a month-long membership for one child or book a birthday party at the creative, physical activity play space for up to 47 percent off.
Where: Gymboree Play and Music, 365 Fourth Ave., Landmark Park Slope
Price: $21-$359 (up to 47 percent discount off regular price)
