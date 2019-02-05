The best family and learning events in New York City this week

Carnival SouSou at the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a celebration of Caribbean Carnival traditions to an alternative take on the Harry Potter story, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---This weekend, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute presents SouSou Saturday, a monthly day-long celebration for the whole family. Through storytelling, a samba dance workshop and an interactive headdress-making workshop, the traditions of Carnival will come alive.Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, 120 E. 125th St.FreeUrbanGlass invites adults and children alike to try bead stringing and silk screening at an open studio session this Saturday. For silk screening, attendees can bring a T-shirt or bag, or purchase a tote bag for $5.Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m.UrbanGlass, 647 Fulton St., Floor 3 (Enter on Rockwell Place)FreeTo celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Lewis Latimer House Museum is holds an all-ages festival this Saturday afternoon. Children of all ages will make personalized LED lanterns inspired by the Year of the Pig, and enjoy other hands-on activities combining art and science.Saturday, Feb. 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m.Lewis Howard Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St.FreeThinking about sending your high schooler to the Summer Academy at The New York Times? This open house for accepted and prospective students, and their families, offers the inside scoop on the program. Participants will meet the faculty and staff who will be stewarding the Summer Academy experience and network with their peers.Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.The New York Times Building, 620 8th Ave., Floor 15FreeWhile Harry Potter and his friends were getting all the glory, what were other students up to? This alternative take tells the story of Wayne and his friends as they navigate seven years of magic school.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.New World Stages - Stage 5, 340 W. 50th St.$20