The best family and learning events in New York City this week

---
ALP Winter Conference on Teaching Learners How to Learn
This is a conference being put on by the American Language Program for those in the field of language education, including educators, researchers, graduate students and more. The 2019 conference will focus on teaching how to learn, and it will begin with an address by Lesley Painter-Farell, the director of the MA TESOL program at The New School.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Faculty House, 64 Morningside Drive
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 71 Percent Off Dance Classes
Enjoy five drop-in classes for rhythmic gymnastics, contemporary dance, jazz or fitness classes. The classes are taught by rhythmic gymnasts and professional dancers.
Where: 106-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills
Price: $50 (62 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Up to 15 Percent Off Passes at Modern Pinball NYC
Play an unlimited amount of games on over 30 pinball machines at Modern Pinball. Offer is valid for two guests during a three-hour period Monday-Friday. Guests will be given a wristband that also offers 10 percent off food and drink at Madhatter next door.
Where: 362 Third Ave.
Price: $34 (15 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal