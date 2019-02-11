ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best film events in New York City this week

By Hoodline
Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From Disney trivia to a screening of Love Jones, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Disney Movie Trivia with Montauk Hard Label Whiskey





Test your classic Disney movie knowledge at this trivia night at Passage Bar and Kitchen. Register beforehand. Play with a team or by yourself.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Passage, 40-11 30th Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

AbelCine Magic Hour: Sony VENICE Updates





This is the first Magic Hour of 2019. Put on by AbelCine, Magic Hour is an afternoon networking event with those in creative fields. This event will discuss the new Sony VENICE digital camera.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 4-7 p.m.
Where: AbelCine Brooklyn, Industry City, 88 35th St., Floor 4.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This is #BlackLove Movie Night: Love Jones





Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a free screening of Love Jones. The film, directed by Theodore Witcher, tells the story of a young African American couple in Chicago who fall in love.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, 120 E. 125th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineBrooklynNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dance Theatre of Harlem' honors late founder at The Apollo
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Show More
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
More News