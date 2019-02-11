The best film events in New York City this week

Disney Movie Trivia with Montauk Hard Label Whiskey

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From Disney trivia to a screening of, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.---Test your classic Disney movie knowledge at this trivia night at Passage Bar and Kitchen. Register beforehand. Play with a team or by yourself.Thursday, Feb. 14, 8-9:30 p.m.Passage, 40-11 30th Ave.FreeThis is the first Magic Hour of 2019. Put on by AbelCine, Magic Hour is an afternoon networking event with those in creative fields. This event will discuss the new Sony VENICE digital camera.Friday, Feb. 15, 4-7 p.m.AbelCine Brooklyn, Industry City, 88 35th St., Floor 4.FreeCaribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a free screening of. The film, directed by Theodore Witcher, tells the story of a young African American couple in Chicago who fall in love.Friday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m.Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, 120 E. 125th St.Free