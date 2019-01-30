The best food and drink events in New York City this week

Winter Tippler

63 Percent Off Dinner with Bottle of Wine at 1742 Wine Bar

Up to 48 Percent Off Pub Food at Jekyll and Hyde Restaurant and Bar

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a cocktail sampler to discounted dinners, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Embark on this tour of crafted cocktails, featuring 15 different venues. A Passbook will be provided, allowing you to experience each venue's own signature cocktail.Friday, February 1, 1 p.m.- Friday, March 15, 11:59 p.m.McGettigan's NYC, 70 W. 36th St.$35-$70Enjoy this discounted dinner for two, featuring two entrees and a bottle of wine. Items include potato gnocchi in vodka sauce or pizza.1742 Second Ave., Upper East Side$30 (63 percent discount off regular price)This horror-themed restaurant and bar features traditional bar fare, served by a staff in costumes. Choose between a dinner for two or a dinner for four. Each person in your party will receive one entree and one drink, with a shared appetizer per group.91 Seventh Ave. South, West Village$64.99 (44 percent discount off regular price)