ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best food and drink events in New York City this week

Photo: Julian Hochgesang/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this week. From a bottomless brunch to a wine tasting, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Pretty Girls Love brunch & Trap Music





Enjoy this bottomless brunch with two hours of unlimited mimosas or bellinis. Choose from beef or turkey sliders, chicken wings, omelettes and more. Guests can also purchase bottle service for their tables at an additional charge.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Price: $50 (Brunch and Bottomless Drinks.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Imbible: Day Drinking





The Imbible is a musical comedy series that features this brunch-themed event. The Brunch Musical is about four friends who attempt to get together for their own brunch while working through their hectic schedules. Each ticket comes with three cocktails.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - The Green Room, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $20 - $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl





Learn about New York City during the Prohibition Era on this tour of the Lower East Side. Visit bars and drink the alcohol that was outlawed in the 1920s. Costumes are welcome.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.
Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.
Price: $34.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

32 Percent Off Wine Tasting at Staten Island Winery





Purchase either two or four tickets for you and friends to attend the Staten Island Winery. Each guest will have the chance to sample four different wines created at the facility.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: 106 Wakefield Ave., Staten Island
Price: $20.50 (32 percent discount off regular price.)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Can't-miss music events in New York City this week
Here's what to do in New York City this week
'Dance Theatre of Harlem' honors late founder at The Apollo
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Suspect in NYPD death a 'career criminal' behind dangerous pranks
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
7 On Your Side Investigates: The chaos of friendly fire shootings
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Police: LI worker's legs severed in construction accident
Boy reunited with police officers who rescued him from ice in NJ
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Show More
HUD executive living in NYCHA sees, hears tenants' complaints
Rapper among victims of robbery, assault in California
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
More News