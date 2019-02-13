The best food and drink events in New York City this week

Pretty Girls Love brunch & Trap Music

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this week. From a bottomless brunch to a wine tasting, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Enjoy this bottomless brunch with two hours of unlimited mimosas or bellinis. Choose from beef or turkey sliders, chicken wings, omelettes and more. Guests can also purchase bottle service for their tables at an additional charge.Sunday, Feb. 17, 3-10 p.m.Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.$50 (Brunch and Bottomless Drinks.) More ticket options available.The Imbible is a musical comedy series that features this brunch-themed event. The Brunch Musical is about four friends who attempt to get together for their own brunch while working through their hectic schedules. Each ticket comes with three cocktails.Sunday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m.New World Stages - The Green Room, 340 W. 50th St.$20 - $45Learn about New York City during the Prohibition Era on this tour of the Lower East Side. Visit bars and drink the alcohol that was outlawed in the 1920s. Costumes are welcome.Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.$34.50Purchase either two or four tickets for you and friends to attend the Staten Island Winery. Each guest will have the chance to sample four different wines created at the facility.Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.106 Wakefield Ave., Staten Island$20.50 (32 percent discount off regular price.)