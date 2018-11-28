ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best gaming events in New York City this week

Photo: CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication/Foter

By Hoodline
Looking to rub shoulders with your fellow gamers?

There are plenty of opportunities to do so this week, from a "Just Cause 4" launch party to an annual gaming art show. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Launch Party: 'Just Cause 4'





Celebrate the launch of "Just Cause 4" this Thursday evening at the Fifth Avenue Microsoft Store. The party will feature a live demo of the new game, a panel with Avalanche Studios and complimentary light refreshments.

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Microsoft Store, 677 Fifth Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

No Quarter Exhibition





Come Friday, join the ninth annual No Quarter Exhibition. Hosted by NYU Game Center, the show features the work of four game artists. This year's celebrated artists are Brianna Lei, Meg Jayanth, Ivan Safrin and Ethan Redd.

When: Friday, Nov. 30, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Dumbo Loft, 155 Water St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pre-Release Tournament: Hearthstone Rastakhan's 'Rumble'





Another reason to party is the upcoming release of Hearthstone Rastakhan's new "Rumble" cards. Join Community Gaming New York at General Assembly for a tournament -- using the new cards before they're released to the public. No purchases are required to play, and complimentary pizza and drinks will be provided.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: General Assembly, 10 E. 21st St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
3 hot jazz performances in New York City this week
Government and politics events worth seeking out in New York City this week
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
FBI: Body found during search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Police: Wedding photographer seduced guest, peed on tree
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
'Fearless Girl' statue moved from spot opposite bull
15-year-old girl shot while walking down Bronx street
What you need to know about the Rockefeller tree lighting
Show More
Video: Pope praises boy with disability who ran on stage
1 dead in LI house fire, 2 others escape burning home
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
$15,000 worth of exotic birds stolen from CT pet store
More News