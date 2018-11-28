The best gaming events in New York City this week

Launch Party: 'Just Cause 4'

Looking to rub shoulders with your fellow gamers?There are plenty of opportunities to do so this week, from a "Just Cause 4" launch party to an annual gaming art show. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Celebrate the launch of "Just Cause 4" this Thursday evening at the Fifth Avenue Microsoft Store. The party will feature a live demo of the new game, a panel with Avalanche Studios and complimentary light refreshments.Thursday, Nov. 29, 6:30-9 p.m.Microsoft Store, 677 Fifth Ave.FreeCome Friday, join the ninth annual No Quarter Exhibition. Hosted by NYU Game Center, the show features the work of four game artists. This year's celebrated artists are Brianna Lei, Meg Jayanth, Ivan Safrin and Ethan Redd.Friday, Nov. 30, 7-10 p.m.The Dumbo Loft, 155 Water St.FreeAnother reason to party is the upcoming release of Hearthstone Rastakhan's new "Rumble" cards. Join Community Gaming New York at General Assembly for a tournament -- using the new cards before they're released to the public. No purchases are required to play, and complimentary pizza and drinks will be provided.Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.General Assembly, 10 E. 21st St.Free