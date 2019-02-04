The best government and politics events in New York City this week

Lee C. Bollinger & Geoffrey R. Stone - The Free Speech Century

Looking to get involved in politics and government?From a discussion of free speech to the paradox of scale that NGOs often encounter, here's a rundown of local events coming up in New York City this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.---Free speech is a topic that resonates as much today as it did in the Supreme Court's 1919 decision in, which also introduced the term "clear and present danger" into the North American lexicon. Lee C. Bollinger, president of Columbia University and a leading First Amendment scholar and Geoffrey R. Stone, Edward H. Levi Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago, will discuss freedom of expression in the present-day United States.Tuesday, February 5, 8-9:15 a.m.Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, 170 E. 64th St.$25Parag Khanna, founder and managing partner of FutureMap, will deliver a keynote on the critical value of understanding the growing power and influence of Asia and what that means for the rest of the world.Wednesday, February 6, 6-7:30 p.m.Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, 170 E. 64th St.$25Professor Cristina Balboa of Baruch College's Marxe School of Public and International Affairs presents a discussion based on her book,She will discuss ways in which NGOs can more productively build and maintain authority and increase their effectiveness. Nigel Sizer, adjunct assistant professor at the Marxe School and chief program officer at Rainforest Alliance, will join her in a conversation moderated by George Mitchell, associate professor at the Marxe School.Thursday, February 7, 6-7:30 p.m.Baruch College Administrative Building, Rm. 301, 135 E. 22nd St.Free