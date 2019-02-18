ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best health and wellness events in New York City this week

Photo: Tomasz Woźniak/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From educational lectures to a wellness crawl, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Early Intervention for First Episode Psychosis





Dr. Brianna Cheney will host this educational session. The focus will be on early intervention for First Episode Psychosis (FEP). Cheney will cover important components of FEP treatment programs.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Zucker Hillside Hospital, 75-59 263rd St. (Behavioral Health Pavilion)
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sustainable Health





Dr. Scott Ratzan will be the featured speaker at this lecture. His talk will center on advancing multisectoral engagement for sustainable health. This is a free event.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy, 55 W. 125th St., Room 708
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nutrition for Performing Artists: How to Eat for Energy and Productivity





This seminar will help you learn how to prioritize sleep, eating well and exercise. Marie Scioscia, a registered dietitian, will host the event. The main focus will be on developing an effective nutrition plan for performers in the arts.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Where: The Friedman Health Center, 729 Seventh Ave., Floor 12
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

National Margarita Day Run





This event will coincide with National Margarita Day. The run will take place in the West Village. This is a 21 and older event.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: New York Running Company powered by JackRabbit, 10 Columbus Circle
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parsley Health Wellness Crawl





Parsley Health is hosting this wellness crawl. You will make various stops along the way including ones at Clean Market, CorePower Yoga and more. You will have the opportunity to tour Parsley Health's new facility after the crawl.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 126 5th Ave., Floor 2
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
