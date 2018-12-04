ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best live music events in New York City this week

Photo: Nick Karvounis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From concerts at (Le) Poisson Route to a tribute to Aretha Franklin and the women of soul music, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

HackedePicciotto at (Le) Poisson Rouge





HackedePicciotto, a duo comprised of married couple Alexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto, is set to perform this Thursday evening at (Le) Poisson.

HackedePicciotto is known for producing intense live shows using a range of instruments -- including the Hurdy Gurdy, cemence, violin, piano, bass and drums -- to produce "existentialistic, acoustic soundscapes."

The musicians will be supported by avant-garde post-industrial musician Eric Hubel.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $18-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dean Wareham at (Le) Poisson Rouge





Also playing at (Le) Poisson Rouge, this Friday, is Dean Wareham and Cheval Sombre (also known as Chris Porpora). The duo calls its new collaboration a "western dream-pop," according to Paste magazine. Expect a medley of dream-like western-style songs, as the musicians perform separately and together throughout the night.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Voices on the Hudson Concert Series





This week, City Winery presents its "Voices on the Hudson" concert series. With a backdrop of the Hudson River and the downtown New York City skyline, guests can enjoy performances by Steve Poltz, Griffin House, and Threefer Madness with Dan Navarro throughout the week. Grab complimentary seats on Goldstar before they're gone.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 9; 8:30 p.m.
Where: City Vineyard, 233 West St.
Price: Free (regularly $15-$30)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Shake, Rattle & Roll' Dueling Pianos at Rattle & Hum West




Shake, Rattle & Roll is set to host another all-request, totally interactive rock 'n' roll show with a dueling piano performance. Guests can listen to favorites from Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and even Britney Spears throughout the festive evening -- for half off the regular price.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.
Where: Rattle & Hum West, 306 W. 39th St., 8th Avenue
Price: $10 (regularly $20)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Musical Salute to Aretha Franklin & The Ladies of Soul





Last but not least, vocalist Emilie Surtees will pay a tribute to the women of soul -- including Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker and Whitney Houston -- this Sunday at Club Bonafide. Get your tickets for free or 50 percent off before it's too late.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3
Price: $0-$10 (regularly $20)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
