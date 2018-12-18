The best music events in New York City this week

'I Hear a Symphony': Supremes and Dreamgirls Holiday Tribute Extravaganza

Tengger Cavalry at Bazaar

'Ladies of Jazz' featuring LaRita Gaskins

Russ Kaplan's 'Broadway Jazz Session'

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a Supremes and Dreamgirls tribute show to a live jazz show of Broadway hits, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---New York recording artist Emilie Surtees, known for her tribute shows throughout New York City, performs the greatest hits by the Supremes and Dreamgirls with the "I Hear a Symphony" holiday concert. Prepare to be moved and delighted by her singing and stage presence.Thursday, December 20, 6-7:30 p.m.Queens Library (Central) - Auditorium, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.FreeTengger Cavalry is a New York-based folk music band that blends traditional Mongolian music and heavy metal. The band released their seventh studio album, "Cian Bi," earlier this year. They'll play an acoustic set at 9 p.m. and a metal set at 10:20 p.m.Sunday, December 23, 8-11:30 p.m.Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave.$20LaRita Gaskins celebrates the First Ladies of Soul: Roberta Flack, Nancy Wilson, Phyllis Hyman and Dee Dee Bridgewater. The DC R&B singer-songwriter, who has previously performed tribute concerts inspired by the songs of Tina Turner and Earth, Wind & Fire, will croon the smooth jazz hits of these female jazz icons.Thursday, December 20, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.$10Keyboardist and bandleader Russ Kaplan performs his live jazz show with the help of some talented special guests belting out new and classic Broadway tunes. The monthly Broadway Jazz Session has become a mainstay at the cabaret club, located inside the Yotel.Friday, December 21, 7 p.m.The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave.$12.50-$25