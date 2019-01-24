The best music events in New York City this week

Subway Mobile Dance Party

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From a dance party on a subway to a salsa show, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---This dance party provides you with a pair of wireless headphones and encourages you to dance on a subway through the city. Music will range from top 40 dance hits, hip-hop, 90s and more.Friday, January 25, 7-11 p.m.Overlook, 225 E. 44th St.$30 (General Admission)This New York vocalist will perform jazz classics, bossa nova selections, French standards and some of her own compositions. Chloe Perrier studied jazz for three years in Paris before releasing her first album,Friday, January 25, 6 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3$20Come see salsa legend Roberto Roena perform at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts. With a career spanning 55 years, Roena will be joined by guests vocalists like Tito Cruz, Sammy Gonzalez and Carlos Santos.Saturday, January 26, 8 p.m.Lehman Center for the Performing Arts-CUNY, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West$25 - $27.50This show features duel pianists performing only requests from the audience. There isn't much this group can't handle. So dance, sing and enjoy covers by everyone from Britney Spears to Billy Joel.Saturday, January 26, 10 p.m.Rattle & Hum West, 306 W. 39th St., 8th Avenue$10