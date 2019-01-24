The best music events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Subway Mobile Dance Party
This dance party provides you with a pair of wireless headphones and encourages you to dance on a subway through the city. Music will range from top 40 dance hits, hip-hop, 90s and more.
When: Friday, January 25, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Overlook, 225 E. 44th St.
Price: $30 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
French Jazz Singer Chloe
This New York vocalist will perform jazz classics, bossa nova selections, French standards and some of her own compositions. Chloe Perrier studied jazz for three years in Paris before releasing her first album, Coeur de Francaise (Heart of a French Girl).
When: Friday, January 25, 6 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Roberto Roena
Come see salsa legend Roberto Roena perform at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts. With a career spanning 55 years, Roena will be joined by guests vocalists like Tito Cruz, Sammy Gonzalez and Carlos Santos.
When: Saturday, January 26, 8 p.m.
Where: Lehman Center for the Performing Arts-CUNY, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West
Price: $25 - $27.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Shake, Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos at Rattle & Hum West
This show features duel pianists performing only requests from the audience. There isn't much this group can't handle. So dance, sing and enjoy covers by everyone from Britney Spears to Billy Joel.
When: Saturday, January 26, 10 p.m.
Where: Rattle & Hum West, 306 W. 39th St., 8th Avenue
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets