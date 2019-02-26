The best performing and visual arts events in New York City this week

The 12th Annual Charles Bukowski Memorial Reading

'The Book of Mermen'

Battery Dance: 'On Foot' and more

ShakesBEER Saturday

'Octet'

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a poetry reading honoring a champion for outcasts to a Shakespearean pub crawl.---On Thursday, head to Le Poisson Rouge for the 12th annual Charles Bukowski Memorial Reading. Honoring the poet and short-story writer known who was considered a champion for society's outcasts, the event will feature performances of Bukowski works by a cast of poets, playwrights and authors.Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-9 p.m.Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$10Friday, enjoy a performance ofThe Book of Merman" at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Staged by The Mask and Wig Club -- the oldest all-male collegiate musical comedy troupe in the United States -- the "underwater spectacular" follows a marine biologist and bumbling scrub on their return journey from a five-year 'round-the-world expedition.Friday, March 1, 8-10:30 p.m.The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Ave.$20-$45Thursday, take in a critically acclaimed performance by by Battery Dance. The show features visual imagery created live by guest artist Kevork Mourad.Thursday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.Schimmel Center at Pace University, 3 Spruce St.$11.60 (regularly $29)Lovers of beer and drama won't want to miss the New York Shakespeare Exchange's next ShakesBEER Saturday. The Shakespearean pub crawl begins at The Dubliner and weaves to three more stops through the afternoon. Grab a $45 ticket to enjoy the performance and beer at each stop, or pay $25 for a sober experience.Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.45 Stone St.$25-$49Finally, on Sunday, catch "Octet" -- by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy -- at the Guggenheim. The musical tackles addiction and nihilism amid 21st century technology, with help from an a cappella chamber choir and "an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry."Sunday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave.$40-$45