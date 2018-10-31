The best seasonal and holiday events in New York City this week

Nightmare on Bowery Street Halloween Night Party

NYC Halloween Party for Singles

Halloween Horror Cruise Aboard the Cosmo

'Tis the season to celebrate.From costume contests to a Halloween horror cruise, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Dance to three different DJs until 2 a.m. at this free-admission event. And with the purchase of one $10 ticket, you can enter to win the $650 costume contest prize.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 2 a.m.Katra Lounge & Event Space, 217 BoweryFree admission (until 10 p.m. with RSVP); $10 (one-hour open bar ticket from 7-8 p.m.)Single this Halloween? Check out this singles-only event with dancing, craft cocktails and complimentary appetizers. Enjoy drink specials from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. And while costumes aren't mandatory, they will be handing out masquerade-style masks at the door.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-midnightTagine, 221 W. 38th St.$20Set sail this Halloween on a two-hour cruise down the East River. Enjoy the open bar, the dance floor and the food for purchase while you view the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and more NYC attractions.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8-10:30 p.m.Empire Cruises, 2430 FDR Drive$69