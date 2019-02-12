ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best sports and fitness events in New York City this week

Photo: Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a pub run to ice skating, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Boycott Valentine's Day Pub Run





First, Brooklyn Running Company offers this alternative to fancy restaurants and boxed chocolates on Thursday. The three-mile run will start at their store in Williamsburg and pause at two bars for a drink before heading back.

When: Thursday, February 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Running Company, 222 Grand St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

WWE Elimination Chamber Viewing Party at Jack Demsey's, hosted by @YEPILW





Next, the sound will be on at Jack Demsey's for WWE's pay per view "Elimination Chamber" event on Sunday. Your free registration secures you a table to see Ronda Rousey, Samoa Joe and the whole gang, live from Houston.

When: Sunday, February 17, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Jack Demsey's, 36 W. 33rd St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Up to 53 Percent Off Ice-Skating Lesson at World Ice Arena





Finally, take advantage of this Goldstar offer of 44 percent off this group ice skating lesson at World Ice Arena. Skate rental is included in the ticket price, as is one public skating session, to show off what you've learned.

Where: 13104 Meridian Road, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Price: $25 (44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News