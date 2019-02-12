The best sports and fitness events in New York City this week

Boycott Valentine's Day Pub Run

From a pub run to ice skating, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---First, Brooklyn Running Company offers this alternative to fancy restaurants and boxed chocolates on Thursday. The three-mile run will start at their store in Williamsburg and pause at two bars for a drink before heading back.Thursday, February 14, 7-10 p.m.Brooklyn Running Company, 222 Grand St.$25Next, the sound will be on at Jack Demsey's for WWE's pay per view "Elimination Chamber" event on Sunday. Your free registration secures you a table to see Ronda Rousey, Samoa Joe and the whole gang, live from Houston.Sunday, February 17, 6-11 p.m.Jack Demsey's, 36 W. 33rd St.FreeFinally, take advantage of this Goldstar offer of 44 percent off this group ice skating lesson at World Ice Arena. Skate rental is included in the ticket price, as is one public skating session, to show off what you've learned.13104 Meridian Road, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park$25 (44 percent discount off regular price)