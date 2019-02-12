The best sports and fitness events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Boycott Valentine's Day Pub Run
First, Brooklyn Running Company offers this alternative to fancy restaurants and boxed chocolates on Thursday. The three-mile run will start at their store in Williamsburg and pause at two bars for a drink before heading back.
When: Thursday, February 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Running Company, 222 Grand St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
WWE Elimination Chamber Viewing Party at Jack Demsey's, hosted by @YEPILW
Next, the sound will be on at Jack Demsey's for WWE's pay per view "Elimination Chamber" event on Sunday. Your free registration secures you a table to see Ronda Rousey, Samoa Joe and the whole gang, live from Houston.
When: Sunday, February 17, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Jack Demsey's, 36 W. 33rd St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Up to 53 Percent Off Ice-Skating Lesson at World Ice Arena
Finally, take advantage of this Goldstar offer of 44 percent off this group ice skating lesson at World Ice Arena. Skate rental is included in the ticket price, as is one public skating session, to show off what you've learned.
Where: 13104 Meridian Road, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Price: $25 (44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal