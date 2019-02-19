The best sports and fitness events in New York City this week

Lifelong Running with Sid Howard

Looking to get fit?From a celebration of legendary New York runner Sid Howard to a running and strength training class for a cause, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Sid Howard is a legend in New York City running circles, with a running career that spans four decades. Join the New York Road Runners in celebrating Howard's legacy, and learn his tips and tricks. Refreshments will be served.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the NB Run Hub, 320 W. 57th St.FreeThis Thursday, cheer on a night of professional wrestling matches. New York Wrestling Connection is set to hosts matches between Orange Cassidy, Bill Carr and Hornswoggle versus Alex Reynolds, Matt Striker and Rick Cataldo; the The Butcher and The Bladeand vs. Mike Verna and Rex Lawless; and more throwdowns.Thursday, Feb. 21, 8-10:30 p.m.Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 275 N. 8th St.$20-$30Rachel Ziva leads a Saturday morning yoga class for all levels at the New York Road Runners headquarters. Kick off your weekend with a moment of zen and take away valuable skills you can incorporate into your running regimen.Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the NB Run HubFreeLast but not least, help raise money for The Mercy Center of the South Bronx, which helps immigrant families and underprivileged women and families build English proficiency and workforce development skills. Dr. Jordan Metzl, a local sports medicine doctor, will lead the class, which will combine treadmill running and strength training for a full-body workout. All donations will benefit The Mercy Center.Sunday, Feb. 24, 3-4 p.m.Mile High Run Club NOHO, 28 E. 4th St.$25