The best television events in New York City this week

Looking to get rub shoulders with your fellow TV fans?When it comes to TV culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from trivia about your favorite shows to live streamings. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Tonight, The Late Late is hosting "Friends" trivia. Five rounds of questions about the 90s favorite will challenge your knowledge.Tuesday, March 12, 8-9:30 p.m.The Late Late, 159 E. Houston St.FreeOn Thursday, head to BUILD Studio and be part of the audience for Emmy-nominated comedy, "Catastrophe," starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan as a couple with relationship challenges. Bring a valid ID For security purposes. The show streams live on BUILDseries.com.Thursday, March 14, 11-11:30 a.m.BUILD Studio, 692 BroadwayFreeAlso on Thursday at BUILD Studio, attend a live streaming of Hulu's "The Act." According to the organizer, it's "a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories." Again, be sure to bring a valid ID for security purposes.Thursday, March 14, 1-1:30 p.m.BUILD Studio, 692 BroadwayFreeCome Friday, test your knowledge of the Dunder-Mifflin team. Stone Creek Bar and Lounge is hosting "The Office" Trivia.Friday, March 15, 8-9:30 p.m.Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #A.Free