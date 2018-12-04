The best television trivia nights in New York City this week

'The Office' Trivia

Looking to rub shoulders with your fellow TV fans?When it comes to TV culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.Tonight: Head over to The Chelsea Bell for five rounds of trivia based on "The Office." Brush up on all the HR violations at the Scranton Branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company before you go.Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8-9:30 p.m.The Chelsea Bell, 316 Eighth Ave.FreeOver at The Woodstock, Wednesday night brings "Friends" trivia. Expect five rounds of trivia based on the show's quirky cast of loveable characters.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8-9:30 p.m.The Woodstock, 446 W. 14th St.FreeLast but not least, McGarry's plays host to a special holiday edition of "The Office" trivia night. Questions will be based on the show's legendary Christmas party episodes.Sunday, Dec. 9, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.McGarry's, 417 Ninth Ave.Free