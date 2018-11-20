The best theater events in New York City this week

Mefistofele at the Met

Paul Mecurio's Permission to Speak

The Prom musical comedy

Pinkalicious The Musical

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from Arrigo Boito's operato a musical comedy about a little girl who eats too many pink cupcakes.---Returning to the Met for the first time in nearly two decades, Arrigo Boito's, tells the story of a desperate man who makes a pact with the Devil in exchange for boundless knowledge and worldly pleasures.Bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the wicked title character; tenor Michael Fabiano will play Faust; and soprano Angela Meade stars as Margherita.: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza$30-$470Paul Mecurio will offer the audience an unscripted and interactive comedy experience by connecting with audience members about their personal experiences and redefining political correctness.Mecurio is an Emmy and Peabody Award winner who previously appeared onand: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St.$27follows a small-town Indiana girl named Emma who wants to bring a girl to her high school prom. When the story hits the news, four aspiring Broadway stars hope to spotlight the fight for equal rights.Twenty-seven actors perform in the musical comedy, including Tony Award-nominee, Brooks Ashmanskas ofalong with Tony-winner Beth Leavel of, and Tony Award-nominee Christoper Sieber of: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 3 p.m.Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St.$49 - $109When Pinkalicious eats too many pink cupcakes, she gets a bad case of "Pinkitis" in this adaptation of the best-selling picture bookby the sister duo Elizabeth and Victoria Kann.Now Pinkalicious's little brother Peter is the only one who can help her get back to normal. Young audience members will be entertained while learning a valuable lesson.Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.St. Luke's Theatre, 308 W. 46th St.$25.25