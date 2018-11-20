ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best theater events in New York City this week

Metropolitan Opera House. | Photo: Go B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from Arrigo Boito's opera Mefistolfele to a musical comedy about a little girl who eats too many pink cupcakes.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Mefistofele at the Met





Returning to the Met for the first time in nearly two decades, Arrigo Boito's Mefistolfele, tells the story of a desperate man who makes a pact with the Devil in exchange for boundless knowledge and worldly pleasures.

Bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the wicked title character; tenor Michael Fabiano will play Faust; and soprano Angela Meade stars as Margherita.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
Where: Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza
Price: $30-$470

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Paul Mecurio's Permission to Speak





Paul Mecurio will offer the audience an unscripted and interactive comedy experience by connecting with audience members about their personal experiences and redefining political correctness.

Mecurio is an Emmy and Peabody Award winner who previously appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.
Where: Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St.
Price: $27

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Prom musical comedy



The Prom follows a small-town Indiana girl named Emma who wants to bring a girl to her high school prom. When the story hits the news, four aspiring Broadway stars hope to spotlight the fight for equal rights.

Twenty-seven actors perform in the musical comedy, including Tony Award-nominee, Brooks Ashmanskas of Something Rotten! along with Tony-winner Beth Leavel of The Drowsy Chaperone, and Tony Award-nominee Christoper Sieber of Shrek.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 3 p.m.
Where: Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St.
Price: $49 - $109

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pinkalicious The Musical





When Pinkalicious eats too many pink cupcakes, she gets a bad case of "Pinkitis" in this adaptation of the best-selling picture book Pinkalicious by the sister duo Elizabeth and Victoria Kann.

Now Pinkalicious's little brother Peter is the only one who can help her get back to normal. Young audience members will be entertained while learning a valuable lesson.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.
Where: St. Luke's Theatre, 308 W. 46th St.
Price: $25.25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
'Hee Haw' star, country guitar virtuoso Roy Clark dies at 85
Sandy Kenyon talks 'American Son' with Kerry Washington
3 ways to make the most of your week in New York City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman raped in Prospect Park South, new video of suspect
Day care owner arrested after toddlers found in street
AccuWeather: Bitter cold descends for Thanksgiving Week
Arrest made after racist graffiti sprawled on burial ground
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Suspect wanted for raping woman in Bronx building
Suspect charged in Baby Hope death dies
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
Show More
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Report: Ivanka used personal email for government work
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after crash on I-287
Male human remains found in duffel bag
Woman dies in fall from cruise ship balcony, victim ID'd
More News