The best theater events in New York City this week

Mefistofele at the Met
Returning to the Met for the first time in nearly two decades, Arrigo Boito's Mefistolfele, tells the story of a desperate man who makes a pact with the Devil in exchange for boundless knowledge and worldly pleasures.
Bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the wicked title character; tenor Michael Fabiano will play Faust; and soprano Angela Meade stars as Margherita.
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
Where: Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza
Price: $30-$470
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Paul Mecurio's Permission to Speak
Paul Mecurio will offer the audience an unscripted and interactive comedy experience by connecting with audience members about their personal experiences and redefining political correctness.
Mecurio is an Emmy and Peabody Award winner who previously appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.
Where: Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St.
Price: $27
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Prom musical comedy
The Prom follows a small-town Indiana girl named Emma who wants to bring a girl to her high school prom. When the story hits the news, four aspiring Broadway stars hope to spotlight the fight for equal rights.
Twenty-seven actors perform in the musical comedy, including Tony Award-nominee, Brooks Ashmanskas of Something Rotten! along with Tony-winner Beth Leavel of The Drowsy Chaperone, and Tony Award-nominee Christoper Sieber of Shrek.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 3 p.m.
Where: Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St.
Price: $49 - $109
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pinkalicious The Musical
When Pinkalicious eats too many pink cupcakes, she gets a bad case of "Pinkitis" in this adaptation of the best-selling picture book Pinkalicious by the sister duo Elizabeth and Victoria Kann.
Now Pinkalicious's little brother Peter is the only one who can help her get back to normal. Young audience members will be entertained while learning a valuable lesson.
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.
Where: St. Luke's Theatre, 308 W. 46th St.
Price: $25.25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets