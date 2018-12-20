The best theater events in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
'Beautiful - The Carole King Musical'
The Stephen Sondheim Theatre is hosting "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" on Friday. The show follows the life of the singer/songwriter from when she was a young girl until her career peaked when she became one of the most successful solo performers in history. The musical won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album of 2015.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St.
Price: $55-$99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Kinsey Sicks: 'Oy Vey in a Manger'
The Kinsey Sicks are performing "Oy Vey in a Manger" on Friday at the Soho Playhouse. The quartet will sing and act out hilarious songs that parody Christmas and Hanukkah. Some examples include "God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians," "I'm Dreaming of a Vanna White Christmas," "Don't Be Happy, Worry" and, of course, "I Had a Little Facial."
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Daniel's Husband'
The comic drama "Daniel's Husband" is about two men, Daniel and Mitchell, who are a couple. While Daniel wants to get married, Mitchell is against the idea. However, after a life-altering event, each must deal with the issue.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: The Westside Theatre - Upstairs Theatre, 407 W. 43rd St.
Price: $79
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Christmas: Moroccan Style
Lastly, in this deal through Groupon, the Arabesque Moroccan Restaurant is providing guests with a chance to celebrate Christmas through the eyes of a different culture at 54 percent off the original price. In addition to serving a three-course meal, there will be a belly dancer and a DJ for entertainment. The meal will include salad, turkey and dessert.
When: Monday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
Where: 4 E. 36th St., Midtown Manhattan
Price: $55 (54 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal