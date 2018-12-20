ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best theater events in New York City this weekend

Stephen Sondheim Theatre. | Photo: Gloria S./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this weekend, from a musical to Moroccan dance.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'Beautiful - The Carole King Musical'





The Stephen Sondheim Theatre is hosting "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" on Friday. The show follows the life of the singer/songwriter from when she was a young girl until her career peaked when she became one of the most successful solo performers in history. The musical won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album of 2015.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St.
Price: $55-$99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Kinsey Sicks: 'Oy Vey in a Manger'





The Kinsey Sicks are performing "Oy Vey in a Manger" on Friday at the Soho Playhouse. The quartet will sing and act out hilarious songs that parody Christmas and Hanukkah. Some examples include "God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians," "I'm Dreaming of a Vanna White Christmas," "Don't Be Happy, Worry" and, of course, "I Had a Little Facial."
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Daniel's Husband'





The comic drama "Daniel's Husband" is about two men, Daniel and Mitchell, who are a couple. While Daniel wants to get married, Mitchell is against the idea. However, after a life-altering event, each must deal with the issue.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: The Westside Theatre - Upstairs Theatre, 407 W. 43rd St.
Price: $79
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Christmas: Moroccan Style





Lastly, in this deal through Groupon, the Arabesque Moroccan Restaurant is providing guests with a chance to celebrate Christmas through the eyes of a different culture at 54 percent off the original price. In addition to serving a three-course meal, there will be a belly dancer and a DJ for entertainment. The meal will include salad, turkey and dessert.

When: Monday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
Where: 4 E. 36th St., Midtown Manhattan
Price: $55 (54 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC Dec. 20
3 fun music events to enjoy in New York City, for $20 or less
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Welcome To Marwen'
Must-see movies this holiday season
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NJ gas station clerk killed during robbery, 1 in custody
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in NJ
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Waiting to kill: New video of suspect in Queens stabbing
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall
NYC airport worker accused of using phone to record woman in bathroom
Mom charged after kids found home alone watching 'Home Alone'
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Suspect charged in terrifying 2014 home invasion, sex assault
More News