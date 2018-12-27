The best travel and outdoor deals in New York City this week

Walking Tour

Looking to get some fresh air?From a historic walking tour to brunch and Bloody Marys on a yacht, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Period-dressed actors will take you on a walking tour of lesser-known streets, teaching you some of the city's history. You can leave the tour at two designated locations to do your own thing and then rejoin the group.Friday-Monday, Dec. 28-31, 11 a.m.2 Wall St.$20Tomorrow night, explore the holiday lights of Dyker Heights in Brooklyn. The Italian enclave exhibits some of the most unique displays. A NYSee tour guide will be on hand.Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m.Herald Square, 35th Street and Sixth Avenue$52.50On Sunday, ship off on a 1920s-style yacht for a four-course weekend brunch buffet. Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer, wine and champagne are also included.Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers, (Near 23rd Street, Hudson River)$89.95 - $111.55