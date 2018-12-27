The best travel and outdoor deals in New York City this week

From a historic walking tour to brunch and Bloody Marys on a yacht, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Walking Tour
Period-dressed actors will take you on a walking tour of lesser-known streets, teaching you some of the city's history. You can leave the tour at two designated locations to do your own thing and then rejoin the group.
When: Friday-Monday, Dec. 28-31, 11 a.m.
Where: 2 Wall St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dyker Heights Christmas lights tour
Tomorrow night, explore the holiday lights of Dyker Heights in Brooklyn. The Italian enclave exhibits some of the most unique displays. A NYSee tour guide will be on hand.
When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
Where: Herald Square, 35th Street and Sixth Avenue
Price: $52.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday brunch yacht cruise
On Sunday, ship off on a 1920s-style yacht for a four-course weekend brunch buffet. Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer, wine and champagne are also included.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.
Where: Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers, (Near 23rd Street, Hudson River)
Price: $89.95 - $111.55
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets