The best travel and outdoor deals in New York City this week

Photo: Patrick Tomasso/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some fresh air?

From a historic walking tour to brunch and Bloody Marys on a yacht, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
---

Walking Tour





Period-dressed actors will take you on a walking tour of lesser-known streets, teaching you some of the city's history. You can leave the tour at two designated locations to do your own thing and then rejoin the group.

When: Friday-Monday, Dec. 28-31, 11 a.m.
Where: 2 Wall St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dyker Heights Christmas lights tour





Tomorrow night, explore the holiday lights of Dyker Heights in Brooklyn. The Italian enclave exhibits some of the most unique displays. A NYSee tour guide will be on hand.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
Where: Herald Square, 35th Street and Sixth Avenue
Price: $52.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holiday brunch yacht cruise





On Sunday, ship off on a 1920s-style yacht for a four-course weekend brunch buffet. Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer, wine and champagne are also included.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.
Where: Yacht Manhattan - Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers, (Near 23rd Street, Hudson River)
Price: $89.95 - $111.55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
