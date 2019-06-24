Arts & Entertainment

The Jimmy Awards nominees ready for their big night!

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- High school students from around the country are in New York City preparing for their Broadway debuts.

The 86 nominees are preparing to compete in The Jimmy Awards on Monday night.

WATCH HERE: The 11th annual Jimmy Awards LIVE

Tony Award-winner Ben Platt will host the eleventh annual ceremony in New York City.

RELATED | Broadway hopefuls shocked to see their faces on billboards in Times Square

The high school students from 43 regional programs across America are competing in dynamic ensemble and solo performances.

Nominees will be vying for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.

Get a special look inside The Jimmy Awards during the show's intermission Monday night on abc7NY.com.

On Friday, the students had a chance to rehearse and receive coaching as part of the nine-day professional training intensive.

The 86 nominees are in NYC to compete in The Jimmy Awards on Monday night.



Several student participants from previous years have already been cast in Broadway, West End and touring productions.

