'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' arrives on Disney+

The final "Avengers" movie was called "Endgame," but it was never going to be the finale. Not after the movie grossed $2.8 billion around the world.

The sequel, however, is not in movie theaters. Starting on Friday, March 19, "The Falcon and the Winter Solider" is streaming on Disney+.

The series takes place six months after the movie left off, when you may recall Captain America handed his shield to The Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.

"How does it feel?" Captain America (Chris Evans) asked.

"Like it's somebody else's," Falcon replied.

Mackie explains his character's reluctance to accept the mantle.

"As a Black man in America, this idea of representing the country that has never stood for you, taken up for you, encouraged you, built you up, afforded you opportunity, or acknowledged what you've done since you're been here makes it very difficult to put those stars and stripes on your chest and say you're representing that country," he said.

As Falcon ponders his future, he's told to work with Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan.

"I feel like they're both flawed in good ways," Stan said. "They're both trying to do their best in their situations."

Director Kari Skogland points out that the two characters have a history.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have experienced the same things," he said. "They fought some of the same people. They've saved the world on some of the same terms, even though they're not really friends."

It turns out "Endgame" was just the beginning, and these two members of the supporting cast on the big screen get to really shine on your home screen.

"Sometimes they're dirty," Stan said. "The other times they're honorable."

Both characters, and the actors who play them, are grizzled veterans.

"At this point in our career, the two of us are as dirty as beat-up as you can get," Mackie said.

"The Falcon and the Winter Solider" streams on Disney+, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.

