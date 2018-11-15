IN OUR BACKYARD

Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical'

Emily Sowa and Heather Harkins
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Gavin Lee is a two-time Tony-nominated actor, who most recently starred as Squidward in "Spongebob Squarepants" on Broadway. Gavin admits that his new role as the reclusive Grinch in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden's musical "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a character he really enjoys.

"Playing the Grinch is great for me because I am a father. I have got three kids, and I am playing roles at the moment that are suitable for my kids to watch, and they can see dad be silly on stage."

Dr. Seuss's classic story "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was released to the public during the 1950s and has since captured the hearts of people young and old.

Gavin explains that the book's nostalgia naturally appeals to everyone. He hopes people of all ages will come and enjoy the musical with their friends and family.

The show has been running every Christmas all over the country since 2006.

The holiday classic production is running at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 13 through December 30.
