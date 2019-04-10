'The Lion King': Watch new official trailer for upcoming live-action remake

In 100 days, the king arrives. Watch the brand new trailer for #TheLionKing now. pic.twitter.com/OIjl7GQzyE — The Lion King (@disneylionking) April 10, 2019

The countdown to the live-actionis on. It's getting released in 100 days. To celebrate, Disney dropped a new trailer.The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, Simba's father, from the original 1995 animated film.Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner take on the voices of friends Pumbaa and Timon, while Chiwetel Ejiofor ofgives voice to Simba's scheming uncle, Scar.John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and Alfre Woodard also star in the film.The live-action movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, director of the live-action