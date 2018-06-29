IN OUR BACKYARD

The MET needs your help solving this mystery

A new photography exhibit has just opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but there's a mystery surrounding the collection of pictures. (WABC)

Dave Alter
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A new photography exhibit has just opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It features vintage photo portraits of African Americans from the 1940s and 50s, but there's a mystery surrounding the collection of pictures.

Most of the people and places featured in the photos are unidentified, and the museum is asking for the public's help in finding out who they are.

There are more than 150 portraits of ordinary African Americans from at the MET's exhibit.

It's believed they were photographed at studios mostly in the south, just as many Americans were getting ready to deploy overseas at the start of World War II. Still, the names and places of almost all of them remain a mystery.

The museum has invited visitors to have a closer look to see if they might recognize someone in the collection.

The exhibit is located at the MET's main location on 5th Avenue and is open now through October 8.

For more information, please visit metmuseum.org.

