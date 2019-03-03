Arts & Entertainment

'The Sandlot' set to return as a TV series with the original cast

The original cast of "The Sandlot" is set to return for a sequel to classic film, but this time adapted for television.

"The Sandlot" director David Mickey Evans revealed during a podcast interview that he recently sold a 2-season sequel to a streaming service.

"I just sold a Sandlot television show," Evans said in an interview with The Rain Delay podcast. "We're about to get an order for the first two seasons."

While Evans wouldn't name the streaming service that will broadcast the reboot, he also said, "It doesn't take a genius to figure that out right now." the film was set in 1962, the TV series will take place 22 years in 1984.

Evans did not reveal how soon the series would be released.

