'The Secret: Dare to Dream' and 'Black is King' hit your TV this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After so much time spent at home, you may be wondering what to watch at home this weekend. And if you've run out of ideas, I have a couple of suggestions: A new video album from Beyonce called "Black is King" and a new movie starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas called "The Secret: Dare to Dream."Holmes' career fascinates me, because her high profile relationships, her marriage and divorce from Tom Cruise, and her constant presence in the tabloids for decades have overshadowed her considerable talent and hidden the fact that she can elevate even the most mundane project."The Secret: Dare to Dream" shows her skill to good advantage as Miranda Wells, a single mom struggling after her husband dies in a plane crash.The word "secret" in the title refers to a mysterious envelope that the character played by Josh Lucas arrives in town to deliver.He doesn't get to do that right away, because of circumstances that only seem to happen in rom-coms like this one. The couple meet when she rams his car."You're looking for her, and she runs into you," Miranda's son observes to Bray (Lucas). "That's pretty weird."Pleasant is the word that comes to mind after five months at home."The Secret: Dare to Dream," which is available as a video on demand (VOD), was a nice way to pass the time.On Disney+, Beyonce shows us how "Black is King" in a visual album she previewed on "Good Morning America.""I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and relatives from all over the world who re-imagined the story of "The Lion King," she said.It's a story told through music videos, fashion, and dance amid the splendor of nature.It is streaming now on Disney+, owned by the same parent company as ABC7NY.