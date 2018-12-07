ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The top electronic music events in New York City this weekend

Photo: Matt Collamer/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From "Alien bass musik" to retrowave, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

---

Shlump at Kings Hall





Tonight: Shlump brings his Hyper Space Tour at Kings Hall at Avant Gardner. Hailing from Sebastopol, Calif., the artist is known for his electronic and bass sounds -- or "alien bass musik" -- that keep fans bouncing all night.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.
Where: Kings Hall at Avant Gardner, 111 Gardner Ave.
Price: $20-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Devotchka at Elsewhere





The quartet DeVotchka is playing a show on Saturday at Elsewhere Hall. The band, from Denver, specializes in gypsy punk, dark cabaret, indie fold and indie rock music.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Hall), 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $27.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'San Junipero: A Retrowave Party' at Knitting Factory





Lastly, DJs BLK SLK, Valentine and Faith in the Glitch are teaming this Saturday night for a show at the Knitting Factory. The free party will include a night of cinematic, '80s-style tracks created by some of the best retrowave and synthwave artists in the business.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11:30 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 a.m.
Where: Knitting Factory Brooklyn, 361 Metropolitan Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
