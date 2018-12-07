The top electronic music events in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Shlump at Kings Hall
Tonight: Shlump brings his Hyper Space Tour at Kings Hall at Avant Gardner. Hailing from Sebastopol, Calif., the artist is known for his electronic and bass sounds -- or "alien bass musik" -- that keep fans bouncing all night.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.
Where: Kings Hall at Avant Gardner, 111 Gardner Ave.
Price: $20-$25
Devotchka at Elsewhere
The quartet DeVotchka is playing a show on Saturday at Elsewhere Hall. The band, from Denver, specializes in gypsy punk, dark cabaret, indie fold and indie rock music.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Hall), 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $27.50
'San Junipero: A Retrowave Party' at Knitting Factory
Lastly, DJs BLK SLK, Valentine and Faith in the Glitch are teaming this Saturday night for a show at the Knitting Factory. The free party will include a night of cinematic, '80s-style tracks created by some of the best retrowave and synthwave artists in the business.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11:30 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 a.m.
Where: Knitting Factory Brooklyn, 361 Metropolitan Ave.
Price: Free
