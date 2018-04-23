ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The trendy traveler: 3 European flights you don't want to miss this summer

Photos: iStockphoto

By Hoodline
If you need something to look forward to this summer, and you've been wanting to take a trip to Europe, you're in luck. Using travel site Skyscanner, we came up with a short list of nonstop flights leaving New York City in July and heading to Europe.

Here are July's notable round-trip flights to Europe, jetsetter -- handpicked with the trendy traveler in mind.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Dublin, Ireland






If you've never been to Ireland, now's the time. Round-trip, nonstop flights between Stewart International Airport and Dublin are going for $469 with Norwegian Air. That's if you leave New York on Wednesday, July 18 and return to the U.S. on Thursday, July 26.

Madrid, Spain






There are also good deals on flights to the Spanish capital of Madrid. For the best price in July, plan to fly out of JFK on Friday, July 13 and to return from Spain on Friday, July 27. That gives you two weeks to explore the country. AirEuropa has tickets for $528.

Ponta Delgada, Portugal






It might not be on the mainland, but Ponta Delgada, on Sao Miguel Island in the Portuguese archipelago of Azores, is definitely worth a visit. If you leave on Friday, July 6 and return from Ponta Delgada on Friday, July 13, AirFrance has round-trip tickets for $657.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News