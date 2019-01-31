The very best movies - including one sneak preview - screening in Yonkers this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Catch the conclusion to the animated fantasy series ahead of the Feb. 22 release date in a single special sneak preview this Saturday, only in Yonkers and a few other cities around the nation.
The film already has a critical approval rating of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
Catch it on the big screen at Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill (59 Fitzgerald St.) and College Point Multiplex Cinemas (2855 Ulmer St.), only at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets -- and if you're interested, don't delay. They'll likely sell out fast.
The Princess Bride
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can't stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '80s throwback is a critical darling. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, 'The Princess Bride' is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh."
It's getting a limited re-release at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) only through Monday, Feb. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to his dimension.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14
The critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
You can catch it at Cross County Multiplex Cinemas (2 South Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
For All Mankind
Directed by Al Reinert and with music scored by Brian Eno, "For All Mankind" provides a testament to NASA's Apollo program of the 1960s and '70s. Composed of actual NASA footage of the missions and astronaut interviews, the documentary offers the viewpoint of the individuals who braved the remarkable journey to the moon and back. While compiling the material for the film, Reinert went through more than six million feet of film of these historic moments.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1989 release has garnered plenty of praise. It's also seeing a limited re-release at the Alamo Drafthouse.
It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) on Sunday, Feb. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14. It leads the Oscars race with a whopping ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses.
The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.