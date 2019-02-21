ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Closter Borough this week

Image: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Closter Borough.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World



As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.

You can catch it at CMX Closter (19 Vervalen St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," and James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "'Cold Pursuit' works as intended."

Get a piece of the action at CMX Closter (19 Vervalen St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Isn't It Romantic



For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.

With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch.

"Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," noted Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while Vulture's Bilge Ebiri said, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."

It's playing at CMX Closter (19 Vervalen St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch.

NPR's Bob Mondello said, "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy -- not sure that really matters either. When (Rami) Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality."

The New Yorker's Richard Brody agreed, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channelling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."

It's screening at CMX Closter (19 Vervalen St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 notable films worth checking out in New York City this week
4 classic movies showing on the big screen in Yonkers this week
5 top films worth checking out in New Rochelle this week
The 5 best movies showing around White Plains this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing with kids
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
AccuWeather: End of the week warmup
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
3 kids, 2 adults hurt in Morris Park apartment fire
2 men, 1 officer treated for CO poisoning in Queens
Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims
Show More
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
More News