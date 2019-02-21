The very best movies screening in Ridgewood Village this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
"'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
"First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of the Atlantic. Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly.)"
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch.
"Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," noted Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while New York Magazine and Vulture's Bilge Ebiri opined, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
---
