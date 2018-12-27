ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Rockville Centre this week

Image: Bumblebee/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Rockville Centre.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Fantasy 5 (18 N. Park Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Fantasy 5 (18 N. Park Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Fantasy 5 (18 N. Park Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRockville Centre
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in New Rochelle this week
4 notable films worth checking out in Yonkers this week
The 4 best movies screening around White Plains this week
4 notable films worth checking out in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
High gas levels lead FDNY to suspected marijuana grow house
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Friday
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Chicago college student reported missing comes forward
Baby named after the LIE, and here's why
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Show More
Sharp rise announced in flu cases across NY state
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested after alleged antics on bus
Ex-Santa arrested after bodies of 2 kids found buried in yard
Exclusive: NYPD prepares for NYE in Times Square
Fire rips through church in New Rochelle days after Christmas
More News