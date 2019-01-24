The very best movies screening in Yonkers this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
The movie is up for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards.
You can catch it at Cross County Multiplex Cinemas (2 South Drive) and Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill (59 Fitzgerald St.) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Persepolis
In 1970s Iran, Marjane 'Marji' Statrapi watches events through her young eyes and her idealistic family of a long dream being fulfilled of the hated Shah's defeat in the Iranian Revolution of 1979. However, as Marji grows up, she witnesses first hand how the new Iran, now ruled by Islamic fundamentalists, has become a repressive tyranny on its own.
With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Persepolis" is a must-see. The site's critical consensus indicates that, "'Persepolis' is an emotionally powerful, dramatically enthralling autobiographical gem, and the film's simple black-and-white images are effective and bold."
Get a piece of the action at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 29. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Being There
A simple-minded gardener named Chance has spent all his life in the Washington, D.C., house of an old man. When the man dies, Chance is put out on the street with no knowledge of the world except what he has learned from television.
With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 70s throwback has made a lasting impression. The site's critical consensus has it that, "Smart, sophisticated and refreshingly subtle, 'Being There' soars behind sensitive direction from Hal Ashby and a stellar Peter Sellers performance."
Interested? It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Sunday, Jan. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It will have a major presence at the Academy Awards. It was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.
It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (2548 Central Park Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's screening at Cross County Multiplex Cinemas (2 South Drive) and Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill (59 Fitzgerald St.) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.